Laiatu Latu out of practice for Colts Thursday

Colts edge rusher Laiatu Latu took a step in the wrong direction at practice on Thursday.

Latu was a limited participant in Wednesday’s practice, but he sat out with a hamstring injury as the team continued their on-field preparations for Sunday’s game against the Broncos. Friday will bring another chance for Latu to practice and the Colts will issue any injury designations for the game.

Latu started the opener against the Dolphins and had an interception in the 33-8 Colts win.

Cornerbacks Jaylon Jones (hamstring) and Charvarius Ward (concussion) missed a second straight day of practice. Defensive tackle Grover Stewart (rest) and running back Tyler Goodson (elbow) were limited participants while wide receivers Alec Pierce (knee) and Michael Pittman Jr. (glute) were listed as full.