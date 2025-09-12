 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_eagleschiefspreviewv2_250912.jpg
Hurts, Mahomes ready for Super Bowl LIX rematch
nbc_pft_levelofconcernv2_250912.jpg
How concerned should 0-1 Super Bowl contenders be?
nbc_pft_showmesomething_250912.jpg
PFT Draft: Show me something in Week 2

Other PFT Content

bigshield2.jpg
It’s a Week 1 Big Shield giveaway weekend
NFC Wild Card Playoffs: Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Rams
Ryan Clark apologizes for “on and off the air” interactions with Peter Schrager
nbc_pft_shieldv2_250819.jpg
Buy Big Shield today, read it this weekend
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_eagleschiefspreviewv2_250912.jpg
Hurts, Mahomes ready for Super Bowl LIX rematch
nbc_pft_levelofconcernv2_250912.jpg
How concerned should 0-1 Super Bowl contenders be?
nbc_pft_showmesomething_250912.jpg
PFT Draft: Show me something in Week 2

Other PFT Content

bigshield2.jpg
It’s a Week 1 Big Shield giveaway weekend
NFC Wild Card Playoffs: Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Rams
Ryan Clark apologizes for “on and off the air” interactions with Peter Schrager
nbc_pft_shieldv2_250819.jpg
Buy Big Shield today, read it this weekend
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Laiatu Latu questionable for Week 2, Charvarius Ward ruled out

  
Published September 12, 2025 04:20 PM

Edge rusher Laiatu Latu missed his second straight practice on Friday, but the door is not closed for him to play against the Broncos on Sunday.

The Colts have listed Latu as questionable for their home date with Denver. Latu is dealing with a hamstring injury and clarity on his status will come closer to kickoff.

Running back Tyler Goodson (elbow) is also questionable. He missed the opener, but practiced all week and got bumped up to full participation on Friday.

Cornerbacks Charvarius Ward (concussion) and Jaylon Jones (hamstring) have both been ruled out. Xavien Howard, Kenny Moore, Mekhi Blackmon, and Jonathan Edwards are the remaining corners on the 53-man roster.