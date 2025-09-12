Laiatu Latu questionable for Week 2, Charvarius Ward ruled out

Edge rusher Laiatu Latu missed his second straight practice on Friday, but the door is not closed for him to play against the Broncos on Sunday.

The Colts have listed Latu as questionable for their home date with Denver. Latu is dealing with a hamstring injury and clarity on his status will come closer to kickoff.

Running back Tyler Goodson (elbow) is also questionable. He missed the opener, but practiced all week and got bumped up to full participation on Friday.

Cornerbacks Charvarius Ward (concussion) and Jaylon Jones (hamstring) have both been ruled out. Xavien Howard, Kenny Moore, Mekhi Blackmon, and Jonathan Edwards are the remaining corners on the 53-man roster.