Lamar Jackson absent from Wednesday’s practice

  
Published November 12, 2025 01:46 PM

There may be another injury concern with Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson.

According to multiple reporters on the scene, Jackson is one of several players who aren’t practicing on Wednesday.

Jackson missed three games with a hamstring injury, but was able to return for Baltimore’s Week 9 victory over Miami. He was on the field for all 70 of the Ravens’ offensive snaps in the team’s Week 10 win over the Vikings, completing 17-of-29 passes for 176 yards with a touchdown. He also rushed nine times for 36 yards.

Head coach John Harbaugh may or may not defer to the injury report for Jackson’s injury when he speaks to the media later on Wednesday.

Running back Justice Hill, receiver Rashod Bateman, linebacker Jay Higgins, and cornerback Marlon Humphrey were also among those absent from Wednesday’s practice.