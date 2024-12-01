 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

EberflusPFT.jpg
Eberflus’ coaching blunder costs Bears vs. Lions
nbc_pftpm_giantcowboyv2_241129.jpg
Parsons says DAL can make a run after Week 13 win
nbc_pftpm_dolphinpackersv2_241129.jpg
‘Soft’ Dolphins not among NFL best but Packers are

Other PFT Content

Netflix Ahead Of Earnings Figures
NFL is standing by Netflix; it has 150 million reasons to do so
NFL: SEP 14 Vikings at Eagles
Happy 80th, Al Michaels
New York Jets v Arizona Cardinals
Jeff Ulbrich says Jets were not prepared to play
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

EberflusPFT.jpg
Eberflus’ coaching blunder costs Bears vs. Lions
nbc_pftpm_giantcowboyv2_241129.jpg
Parsons says DAL can make a run after Week 13 win
nbc_pftpm_dolphinpackersv2_241129.jpg
‘Soft’ Dolphins not among NFL best but Packers are

Other PFT Content

Netflix Ahead Of Earnings Figures
NFL is standing by Netflix; it has 150 million reasons to do so
NFL: SEP 14 Vikings at Eagles
Happy 80th, Al Michaels
New York Jets v Arizona Cardinals
Jeff Ulbrich says Jets were not prepared to play
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Lamar Jackson can run his NFC record to 24-1 today

  
Published December 1, 2024 01:19 PM

One of the most impressive current NFL trends has a chance to become even more impressive today, when the Ravens host the Eagles.

Baltimore quarterback Lamar Jackson has a record of 23-1 against the NFC during his career. A win over Philadelphia would bump his mark to 24-1.

As Devin McCourty explained on PFT Live after the Ravens beat the Buccaneers, defensive players who see Jackson only once every four years (or so) aren’t used to what he can do. They’re not ready for it until they see it. And they can’t figure out on the fly how to slow him down.

The Eagles will try to do it today.

The Ravens wrap their 2024 interconference schedule against the Giants at MetLife Stadium in two weeks. That’s the only NFC team that has ever beaten Jackson.