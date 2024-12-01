Lamar Jackson can run his NFC record to 24-1 today

One of the most impressive current NFL trends has a chance to become even more impressive today, when the Ravens host the Eagles.

Baltimore quarterback Lamar Jackson has a record of 23-1 against the NFC during his career. A win over Philadelphia would bump his mark to 24-1.

As Devin McCourty explained on PFT Live after the Ravens beat the Buccaneers, defensive players who see Jackson only once every four years (or so) aren’t used to what he can do. They’re not ready for it until they see it. And they can’t figure out on the fly how to slow him down.

The Eagles will try to do it today.

The Ravens wrap their 2024 interconference schedule against the Giants at MetLife Stadium in two weeks. That’s the only NFC team that has ever beaten Jackson.