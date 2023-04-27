 Skip navigation
Lamar Jackson deal would have a "traditional" quarterback structure

  
Published April 27, 2023 12:25 PM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms do a side-by-side analysis between Jalen Hurts’ extension with the Eagles and the offer Lamar Jackson rejected last August.

Yes, indeed, the Ravens and quarterback Lamar Jackson are close to a new contract. Jay Glazer of Fox Sports broke the new a little while ago.

Apparently, it’s been a hot topic for those of us who like to sniff things out. A recent tweet by OBJ seems to have put people on the trail.

It wasn’t easy, but it’s been nailed down. Per a source with knowledge of the situation, it will be a “traditional” quarterback structure. Which means that Jackson ditched his effort to get a Deshaun Watson-style contract, with massive full guarantees at signing.

Jackson essentially has realized that he eventually needs to say “yes” to something, so why not take the best deal the Ravens will do?

Along the way of getting to the truth, I mentioned to someone who would know the answer that I heard a contract with Lamar is almost done. In response, the person said, “I’ve heard that fifteen times over the past year.”

My reply: “That’s not a denial.”

The sources retort: “If you want to be a lawyer again, leave the media.”

Zing.

But once a lawyer, always a lawyer. And it apparently didn’t take a lawyer or an agent to finally get the Ravens and Jackson together, if/when it happens.

Of course, there’s now a risk that Jackson will be upset that word of the deal got out, and that he’ll go the other way. In this most unique of unique situations, nothing can be ruled out.