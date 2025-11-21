Lamar Jackson: Dealing with run of injuries “just part of football”

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson has been on the injury report heading into the last few weeks for a variety of reasons.

Jackson returned from missing three games with a hamstring injury in Week 9 and he missed practice time with knee soreness last week. He was out of practice again this Wednesday with an ankle injury and said he thinks it is “just part of football” when he spoke to reporters after returning to the field on Thursday. Jackson acknowledged that it’s been tricky dealing with the injuries while continuing to play, but said he doesn’t think it has had a major impact on his performance.

“If it just happened in the game, probably,” Jackson said, via a transcript from the team. “But if you were injured, took some time off, and you were able to come back, I doubt it.”

Jackson said he will likely continue to take Wednesdays off for the rest of the season as he works to stay healthy enough to remain on the field in the face of the mounting bumps and bruises he’s picking up this season. The Ravens have won all three of his starts since returning and anything it takes to keep those victories coming will likely be fine with them.