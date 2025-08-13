Lamar Jackson ends trademark battle with Troy Aikman

Another off-field fight involving the No. 8 and the two-time MVP who wears it is over.

Via the Baltimore Sun, Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson has withdrawn his challenge to Troy Aikman’s use of the number on apparel and bags. Jackson believed it would cause confusion for consumers as to whether they’re buying products from Jackson or Aikman.

Jackson filed the opposition in July 2024. Aikman took a lighthearted approach in response: “Hey Lamar, looks like a worthy conversation over a couple cold EIGHT beers! Maybe Steve Young can arbitrate??”

A similar squabble emerged earlier this year, between Jackson and Dale Earnhardt Jr. It was quickly resolved.