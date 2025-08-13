 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_stafford_250813.jpg
When do Rams consider asking about Cousins?
aaronrodgers.jpg
Rodgers feels new helmet looks like ‘spaceship’
nbc_pft_nfceast_250813.jpg
Predicting 2025 division finishes: NFC East

Other PFT Content

NFL: Dallas Cowboys Training Camp
Trial in sexual assault lawsuit against Jerry Jones is delayed, again
NFL: Dallas Cowboys Training Camp
Cowboys need to call Micah Parsons’s agent, ASAFP
NFL: Preseason-Baltimore Ravens at Atlanta Falcons
Iowa hires former NFL G.M. Scott Pioli as “consultant”
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_stafford_250813.jpg
When do Rams consider asking about Cousins?
aaronrodgers.jpg
Rodgers feels new helmet looks like ‘spaceship’
nbc_pft_nfceast_250813.jpg
Predicting 2025 division finishes: NFC East

Other PFT Content

NFL: Dallas Cowboys Training Camp
Trial in sexual assault lawsuit against Jerry Jones is delayed, again
NFL: Dallas Cowboys Training Camp
Cowboys need to call Micah Parsons’s agent, ASAFP
NFL: Preseason-Baltimore Ravens at Atlanta Falcons
Iowa hires former NFL G.M. Scott Pioli as “consultant”
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Lamar Jackson ends trademark battle with Troy Aikman

  
Published August 13, 2025 09:55 AM

Another off-field fight involving the No. 8 and the two-time MVP who wears it is over.

Via the Baltimore Sun, Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson has withdrawn his challenge to Troy Aikman’s use of the number on apparel and bags. Jackson believed it would cause confusion for consumers as to whether they’re buying products from Jackson or Aikman.

Jackson filed the opposition in July 2024. Aikman took a lighthearted approach in response: “Hey Lamar, looks like a worthy conversation over a couple cold EIGHT beers! Maybe Steve Young can arbitrate??”

A similar squabble emerged earlier this year, between Jackson and Dale Earnhardt Jr. It was quickly resolved.