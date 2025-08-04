Lamar Jackson excused from Monday’s practice

The Ravens won’t have their best player on the field on Monday, but there’s no reason for concern.

Baltimore announced that quarterback Lamar Jackson is excused from practice for a pre-planned personal matter.

That means Jackson should be back on the field soon. Baltimore is slated to practice with Indianapolis on Tuesday before taking on the Colts in the two teams’ preseason opener on Thursday night.

Jackson is coming off one of his best seasons, as he was named an AP first-team All-Pro for the third time in his career. He completed 66.7 percent of his throws for 4,172 yards with a career-high 41 touchdowns with just four interceptions in 2024.