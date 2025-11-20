 Skip navigation
NFL: NOV 02 Vikings at Lions
J.J. McCarthy has developed an angry alter ego
NFL: Dallas Cowboys at New York Jets
Aaron Glenn again will not say who will start for Jets at QB in Week 10
Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Chargers
Report: Antonio Gates hosted and played in a rigged poker game
Lamar Jackson had a full practice Thursday

  
Published November 20, 2025 04:48 PM

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson not only returned to practice on Thursday, but he was a full participant.

Jackson missed Wednesday’s session with an ankle issue. Head coach John Harbaugh told reporters that Jackson’s absence was the “same type of situation” as Week 11 when Jackson missed the Nov. 12 practice with knee soreness.

He played every snap in Sunday’s victory over the Browns, passing for 193 yards and running for 26.

Offensive tackle Ronnie Stanley (illness) also returned to practice as a full participant.

Tight end Isaiah Likely (calf), linebacker Roquan Smith (hamstring), offensive guard Andrew Vorhees (foot) and safety Kyle Hamilton (shoulder/groin) returned to limited work after sitting out Wednesday’s on-field work.

Cornerback Marlon Humphrey (finger) went from limited on Wednesday to a full participant on Thursday.

Wide receiver Rashod Bateman (ankle) and cornerback Keyon Martin (rib) remained out of practice a second consecutive day.