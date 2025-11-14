 Skip navigation
Lamar Jackson has no injury designation for Sunday

  
Published November 14, 2025 03:58 PM

Ravens coach John Harbaugh said earlier Friday that Lamar Jackson would be “full go” for Sunday’s game against the Browns. The team’s injury report confirms that.

The quarterback does not have an injury designation after a second consecutive full practice.

Jackson missed Wednesday’s practice with knee soreness.

He has completed 70.1 percent of his passes for 1,249 yards with 15 touchdowns and one interception in six games. He’s also rushed for 216 yards with one score.

The Ravens ruled out wide receiver Rashod Bateman (ankle), linebacker Jay Higgins IV (knee), running back Justice Hill (toe) and cornerback Marlon Humphrey (finger).

Outside linebacker Mike Green (ankle) is questionable.