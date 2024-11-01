Lamar Jackson has no injury designation for Sunday’s game

Lamar Jackson said Friday that he is “100 percent” starting on Sunday despite missing practice on Wednesday and Thursday. The status report confirms that.

Jackson, who was on the injury report with knee and back issues, does not have an injury designation. He was a full participant in Friday’s practice.

In eight games, Jackson has completed 67 percent of his passes for 2,099 yards with 17 touchdowns and two interceptions. He’s also rushed for 501 yards with two scores.

The Ravens ruled out defensive end Brent Urban (concussion) and running back Rasheen Ali (ankle).

Cornerback Marlon Humphrey (knee), defensive tackle Travis Jones (ankle), running back Keaton Mitchell (knee) and cornerback Jalyn Armour-Davis (knee) are questionable. Armour-Davis popped up on the report Friday as a non-participant in practice.