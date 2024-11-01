Lamar Jackson says he’s “100 percent” starting on Sunday

Despite missing a pair of practices this week, Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson is expecting to start against the Broncos on Sunday.

Jackson — who was listed on the injury report with knee and back issues — spoke to reporters after Friday’s practice, noting that his status was never really in doubt for Week 9. The quarterback said he’s “100 percent” going to start vs. Denver.

“Just resting my body,” Jackson said, via Jamison Hensley of ESPN. “It’s a long season, that’s all.”

Jackson did not practice on Wednesday or Thursday.

Through eight games so far this year, Jackson has completed 67 percent of his passes for 2,099 yards with 17 touchdowns and two interceptions. He’s also rushed for 501 yards with two TDs.

Baltimore’s full Friday injury report will be released later in the day.