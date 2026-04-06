Lamar Jackson has shown up for Ravens’ offseason program; how long will he stay?

Quarterback Lamar Jackson showed up for the first day of coach Jesse Minter’s first offseason program.

How long will Jackson stay?

For Jackson, there’s a $750,000 workout bonus tied to showing up for at least 80 percent of the offseason program. In 2024 and 2025, he waived the $750,000.

This time, new offensive coordinator Declan Doyle danced on the line of committing a CBA violation by stating an expectation that the players will volunteer to attend. Minter has explained that it’s for the coaching staff to demonstrate to the players the value in showing up.

For now, Lamar is there. And the Ravens social-media team has opted for positive reinforcement, celebrating his arrival and posting a video of Jackson participating, with a double-exclamation-point proclamation that “QB1 is setting the tone!!”

Still, how long will he stay??

It will be, if nothing else, a key barometer regarding Jackson’s current attitude toward the team, at a time when he’s still trying to get a contract that reflects the significant changes to the market and the salary cap since he signed his current contract in 2023. He can make $104 million over the next two seasons before becoming a true free agent in 2028, thanks to the no-tag clause in his deal.

As the saying goes, it takes two to tango. And the dance would be an easy one to do. Three new years at a new-money APY of $62 million, coupled with at least three years of practical guarantees, should be able to get it done. Whether the player and the team are prepared to make the commitment remains to be seen.

Either way, owner Steve Bisciotti wanted to do the deal before the start of free agency. With that not happening, what’s the next deadline? It’s a question every bit as fair as the question of whether his presence on the first day of the offseason program is a commitment, or a cameo.