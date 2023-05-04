 Skip navigation
Lamar Jackson has signed his new Ravens contract

  
Published May 4, 2023 07:19 AM

The long process between the Ravens and Lamar Jackson has officially come to an end.

Jackson signed his new deal with Baltimore on Thursday morning. The team announced that the quarterback had put pen to paper with a social media post captioned, “Done. Deal .”

The Ravens and Jackson agreed to a five-year, $260 million contract just before the first round of the 2023 draft started last week. Now that Jackson has signed, details of the deal’s structure are likely to emerge soon.

General Manager Eric DeCosta said in an interview for #PFTPM that the offer Jackson accepted stemmed from the one the Ravens made in September, before the 2022 regular season .

Baltimore is slated to hold a press conference for Jackson with DeCosta and head coach John Harbaugh on Thursday at 12:30 p.m. ET.