Lamar Jackson: I don’t like how people were talking about Mark Andrews

Ravens tight end Mark Andrews was in the spotlight after the end of the team’s season because he wasn’t able to hang on to a pass from Lamar Jackson on a two-point conversion attempt that would have tied their playoff loss to the Bills late in the fourth quarter and he stayed there through the early portion of the offseason.

Andrews, who also fumbled in that game, remained a focus because the team was coy about whether they were looking to trade him ahead of the final year of his contract. Speculation about a possible move finally ended during the draft and Andrews remains on hand as the Ravens try to improve on last season’s finish.

During a Tuesday press conference, quarterback Lamar Jackson noted his two turnovers in the Bills loss while saying that he thought Andrews took too much blame for the loss and caught too much flak in general this offseason.

“My guy be getting talked about and I really don’t like that,” Jackson said. “He’s done so much for us, and how people did him, I don’t like that. Mark’s still Mark.”

Andrews has been a frequent target for Jackson since they entered the league together in 2018 and Jackson said on Tuesday that Andrews is still his guy, so he should get plenty of chances to show that he’s over the drop come the fall.