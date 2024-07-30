Lamar Jackson: I want to be a champion

Lamar Jackson has two MVP awards and a 58-19 record in the regular season. He is a top-five quarterback in the league.

Ravens coach John Harbaugh said the first day of camp that his vision for Jackson is to be remembered as one of the all-time greats.

“I appreciate that coming from coach,” Jackson said, via Clifton Brown of the team website. “Keep doing what I’m doing. Keep trying to get better. Keep trying to win these games. Keep trying to reach that goal.

“I’m not the GOAT [greatest of all time]. Tom Brady’s the GOAT. But I believe that’s motivation. I appreciate that. I’m still on my way.”

Jackson, 27, reached the AFC Championship Game for the first time last season. He has yet to play in a Super Bowl and is only 2-4 in the postseason.

Harbaugh said he believes the criticism of Jackson is unfair.

Peyton Manning, Drew Brees and John Elway are among the quarterbacks who were older than Jackson before winning a first Super Bowl.

“Patience is the key,” Jackson said. “Only a few quarterbacks have won a Super Bowl in the last few years. A lot of people haven’t won. I’m focusing on me, and I want that real bad. I’m just focusing on what I can control and go from there.”

Patrick Mahomes, who turns 29 in September, has won three of the past five Super Bowls and has become the measuring stick for young quarterbacks. Jackson wants what Mahomes has.

On the night the Ravens drafted him in 2018, Jackson promised Baltimore a Super Bowl.

“That’s been the first check box for me since 2018,” Jackson said. “April 26, whenever I was drafted, I said that, and I meant that. But this is the highest level of this game we play. You’ve got to go out a champion, and that’s what I want to be labeled, as a champion, not just MVP here and there. I want to be a champion.”