 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_prescott_240729.jpg
Will Prescott be the first QB to earn $60M/year?
nbc_pftpm_tagovailoa_240729.jpg
Analyzing Tagovailoa’s extension with Dolphins
nbc_pftpm_sundayticket_240729.jpg
NFL’s Sunday Ticket case has a ‘big week coming’

Other PFT Content

Pittsburgh Steelers OTA Offseason Workout
Russell Wilson: Calf injury nothing to panic about
nbc_pft_jjlearningoffense_240513.jpg
Vikings haven’t engaged much with J.J. McCarthy on rookie deal
Kansas City Chiefs v Los Angeles Chargers
NFL attacks jury’s basis for coming up with $4.7 billion verdict
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_prescott_240729.jpg
Will Prescott be the first QB to earn $60M/year?
nbc_pftpm_tagovailoa_240729.jpg
Analyzing Tagovailoa’s extension with Dolphins
nbc_pftpm_sundayticket_240729.jpg
NFL’s Sunday Ticket case has a ‘big week coming’

Other PFT Content

Pittsburgh Steelers OTA Offseason Workout
Russell Wilson: Calf injury nothing to panic about
nbc_pft_jjlearningoffense_240513.jpg
Vikings haven’t engaged much with J.J. McCarthy on rookie deal
Kansas City Chiefs v Los Angeles Chargers
NFL attacks jury’s basis for coming up with $4.7 billion verdict
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Lamar Jackson: I want to be a champion

  
Published July 29, 2024 10:09 PM

Lamar Jackson has two MVP awards and a 58-19 record in the regular season. He is a top-five quarterback in the league.

Ravens coach John Harbaugh said the first day of camp that his vision for Jackson is to be remembered as one of the all-time greats.

“I appreciate that coming from coach,” Jackson said, via Clifton Brown of the team website. “Keep doing what I’m doing. Keep trying to get better. Keep trying to win these games. Keep trying to reach that goal.

“I’m not the GOAT [greatest of all time]. Tom Brady’s the GOAT. But I believe that’s motivation. I appreciate that. I’m still on my way.”

Jackson, 27, reached the AFC Championship Game for the first time last season. He has yet to play in a Super Bowl and is only 2-4 in the postseason.

Harbaugh said he believes the criticism of Jackson is unfair.

Peyton Manning, Drew Brees and John Elway are among the quarterbacks who were older than Jackson before winning a first Super Bowl.

“Patience is the key,” Jackson said. “Only a few quarterbacks have won a Super Bowl in the last few years. A lot of people haven’t won. I’m focusing on me, and I want that real bad. I’m just focusing on what I can control and go from there.”

Patrick Mahomes, who turns 29 in September, has won three of the past five Super Bowls and has become the measuring stick for young quarterbacks. Jackson wants what Mahomes has.

On the night the Ravens drafted him in 2018, Jackson promised Baltimore a Super Bowl.

“That’s been the first check box for me since 2018,” Jackson said. “April 26, whenever I was drafted, I said that, and I meant that. But this is the highest level of this game we play. You’ve got to go out a champion, and that’s what I want to be labeled, as a champion, not just MVP here and there. I want to be a champion.”