John Harbaugh: Our vision is Lamar Jackson will become known as the greatest QB ever

  
Published July 21, 2024 05:25 PM

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson didn’t take part in the team’s first training camp practice on Sunday because of an illness, but neither that nor anything else is leading to doubts about his capabilities in Baltimore.

Jackson won his second MVP award last season, but didn’t have his best day in a loss to the Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game. That led to renewed questions from outside the organization about whether Jackson will lead the Ravens to a Super Bowl and head coach John Harbaugh said Sunday “you’ve got to just scratch your head about” such things because he and the Ravens have unwavering belief in what Jackson can do.

“The vision that we have together is that Lamar Jackson is going to become and be known and be recognized as the greatest quarterback ever to play in the history of the National Football League,” Harbaugh said, via the team’s website. “That’s the vision. It’s going to happen by Lamar, his work ethic and his brilliant talent, by all of us pouring into that effort together as a team, and by the grace of God and God’s good will. That’s how it’s going to happen. And I believe it like we’ve already seen it.”

Harbaugh said Jackson is “still growing” and is “going to get better and better” before asking what the quarterback needs to do to prove himself to people. The answer is win a Super Bowl and the Ravens’ push toward making that happen got rolling on Sunday.