Lamar Jackson sent home from Ravens practice with illness

  
Published July 21, 2024 02:22 PM

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson is sick and not practicing today.

The Ravens announced that Jackson was sent home from training camp with an illness.

With Jackson out, Josh Johnson is running the Ravens’ first-string offense today. Behind Johnson on the depth chart is sixth-round rookie Devin Leary, and undrafted free agent Emory Jones.

The nature of the illness has not been revealed and the Ravens have not said whether they expect him to miss any time beyond today. Jackson is the league’s reigning MVP and the Ravens’ primary priority will be having him ready to go when the regular season starts, on Thursday, September 5 at Kansas City.