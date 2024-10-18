 Skip navigation
Arizona Cardinals v Green Bay Packers
Kyler Murray: Learn from the last one, focus on the next one
Drake Maye throws three TD passes, but Patriots get blown out by Texans to fall to 1-5
Will Anderson is the AFC defensive player of the week
Cleveland Browns vs Baltimore Ravens
Report: Nick Chubb is expected to play in Week 7
Lamar Jackson: I’m playing well because everything is slowing down for me

  
Published October 18, 2024 06:42 AM

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson has won two MVP awards, so he set a high bar for himself heading into his seventh NFL season.

After six games, Jackson appears to be raising that bar even higher. He’s completing 67 percent of his passes with career highs in yards per attempt and yards per catch at the helm of a Ravens offense that is putting up nearly 30 points a game.

Jackson was asked at his Thursday press conference whether he feels like he is playing the best football of his career. He didn’t answer that directly, but did say he feels greater command on the field because of how much he’s seen since entering the NFL.

“I just feel like everything is slowing down even more just from the years I’ve been in the league and seeing all types of defenses, seeing all types of blitzes — everything is just second nature right now,” Jackson said, via a transcript from the team. “So, I’m just trying to be a better player myself each and every year, so I’ll just say everything is slowing down. That’s what’s helping it.”

Opinions will vary about whether this is the best that Jackson has ever played, but it’s certainly at an MVP-level and that makes the Ravens a contender in the AFC and beyond this season.