Lamar Jackson is not practicing on Thursday after limited session on Wednesday

It turns out Lamar Jackson will not have a full week of practice as the Ravens get ready to play the Steelers on Sunday.

After being listed as a limited participant with an ankle injury on Wednesday, multiple reporters on the Ravens beat note Jackson is not practicing on Thursday.

Jackson has been dealing with multiple lower-body injuries this season, particularly since his return from missing three games due to a hamstring issue. As noted by Jamison Hensley of ESPN, Jackson has missed at least one day of practice in each of the last four weeks.

If Jackson is unable to play against Pittsburgh, Tyler Huntley would presumably get the start.

Jackson has completed 64.8 percent of his passes in 2025 for 1,841 yards with 15 touchdowns and four interceptions. However, Jackson has not thrown a touchdown in each of his last three games, marking the first time he’s had such a stretch in his career.

Notably, nose tackle Travis Jones is also not practicing on Thursday, according to multiple reporters.

Baltimore’s full Thursday injury report will be released later in the day.