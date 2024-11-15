Lamar Jackson, Kyle Hamilton have no injury designation

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson returned to practice Friday as a full participant and has no designation for Sunday’s game against the Steelers.

Jackson was limited in Thursday’s practice, listed with a knee issue and rest.

He has had some practice time off in recent weeks but has not missed a start. Jackson leads the league with 24 touchdown passes and a 123.2 passer rating.

Safety Kyle Hamilton (ankle) also will play after a full practice Friday. He sat out Wednesday and was limited Thursday.

Tight end Isaiah Likely (hamstring) likewise has no designation after back-to-back full practices.

The Ravens ruled out cornerback Arthur Maulet (calf) after he missed Friday’s work.

Defensive tackle Travis Jones (ankle) is questionable after a second consecutive practice. He was not on the report Wednesday.