Lamar Jackson, Kyle Hamilton have no injury designations for Thanksgiving

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson will continue playing through injury on Thursday night.

Jackson has no injury designation for Baltimore’s home game against the Bengals on Thanksgiving. He is on the injury report due to a toe injury he said occurred early in last Sunday’s win over the Jets and has also dealt with hamstring, knee and ankle ailments this season.

Safety Kyle Hamilton is also good to go for the Ravens. He hurt his ankle against the Jets and worked his way up to full practice participation on Wednesday.

The Ravens ruled out running back Justice Hill (neck) and defensive tackle Taven Bryan (knee). No other players have injury designations for Thursday’s AFC North matchup.