 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

TravisKelce11-26.jpg
Chiefs, Lions lead Thanksgiving best bets
nbc_simms_raiderschargers_251126.jpg
NFL Week 13 Preview: Raiders vs. Chargers
nbc_csu_billsteelers_251126.jpg
NFL Week 13 Preview: Bills vs. Steelers

Other PFT Content

Minnesota Vikings v Green Bay Packers - NFL 2025
Vikings underestimated the pressure placed on J.J. McCarthy
Carolina Panthers v San Francisco 49ers
Jauan Jennings, Tre’von Moehrig face discipline for late-game scuffle
NFL: NOV 02 Vikings at Lions
J.J. McCarthy has developed an angry alter ego
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

TravisKelce11-26.jpg
Chiefs, Lions lead Thanksgiving best bets
nbc_simms_raiderschargers_251126.jpg
NFL Week 13 Preview: Raiders vs. Chargers
nbc_csu_billsteelers_251126.jpg
NFL Week 13 Preview: Bills vs. Steelers

Other PFT Content

Minnesota Vikings v Green Bay Packers - NFL 2025
Vikings underestimated the pressure placed on J.J. McCarthy
Carolina Panthers v San Francisco 49ers
Jauan Jennings, Tre’von Moehrig face discipline for late-game scuffle
NFL: NOV 02 Vikings at Lions
J.J. McCarthy has developed an angry alter ego
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Lamar Jackson, Kyle Hamilton have no injury designations for Thanksgiving

  
Published November 26, 2025 04:24 PM

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson will continue playing through injury on Thursday night.

Jackson has no injury designation for Baltimore’s home game against the Bengals on Thanksgiving. He is on the injury report due to a toe injury he said occurred early in last Sunday’s win over the Jets and has also dealt with hamstring, knee and ankle ailments this season.

Safety Kyle Hamilton is also good to go for the Ravens. He hurt his ankle against the Jets and worked his way up to full practice participation on Wednesday.

The Ravens ruled out running back Justice Hill (neck) and defensive tackle Taven Bryan (knee). No other players have injury designations for Thursday’s AFC North matchup.