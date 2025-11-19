 Skip navigation
Lamar Jackson, Kyle Hamilton out of Wednesday practice

  
Published November 19, 2025 01:47 PM

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson is again out of practice on Wednesday, according to multiple reporters on the scene.

Jackson also missed last week’s Wednesday session with knee soreness before he returned to practice on Thursday. He played all of Sunday’s victory over the Browns, completing 14-of-25 passes for 193 yards with two interceptions. He also rushed four times for 10 yards.

Additionally, safety Kyle Hamilton is out of practice on Wednesday, as are notable players linebacker Roquan Smith, receiver Rashod Bateman, left tackle Ronnie Stanley, and tight end Isiah Likely.

However, cornerback Marlon Humphrey and running back Justice Hill have returned to the field.

Baltimore’s full injury report will be released later in the day.