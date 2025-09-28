 Skip navigation
Lamar Jackson leaves game with hamstring injury

  
September 28, 2025

A frustrating day for Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson appears to have come to an early end.

Cooper Rush replaced Jackson after the Ravens fell behind the Chiefs 30-13 late in the third quarter. The Ravens say that Jackson suffered a hamstring injury and they call him questionable to return.

Given the score, it seems more likely than not that Jackson will be out for the rest of the game. He was 5-of-5 for 50 yards and a touchdown on the opening drive of the game, but he went 9-of-15 for 97 yards the rest of the way and the Ravens have not returned to the end zone. . Jackson threw his first interception of the season and he also lost a fumble after colliding with center Tyler Linderbaum on a run.

The Ravens will host the Texans next Sunday and Jackson’s status will be closely monitored heading into that game.