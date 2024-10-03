Lamar Jackson: Mark Andrews is being a team player right now

The Ravens have used a strong ground attack to win their last two games. But one of the consequences of that has also been a lack of targets for one of Baltimore’s key offensive weapons.

Tight end Mark Andrews has not had a reception since Week 2, receiving only one target each in the win over the Cowboys and the win over the Bills. Through four games, Andrews has just six catches for 65 yards. His 1.5 receptions per game over the season is a far cry from his career average of 4.3.

On Wednesday, quarterback Lamar Jackson said Andrews is performing his role in the offense right now.

“Sometimes you might not get the ball, but we’ve got all these great guys on our offense that’s helping us win games, including Mark,” Jackson said in his press conference. “Mark is playing a huge role for us just doing what he’s doing — blocking, running routes, running guys out, and finding other guys to be open. He’s just being a team player right now.”

Andrews hasn’t been seeing the ball much, but that’s the case for most Ravens receivers over the last two weeks. Jackson had 15 passing attempts against Dallas and 18 against Buffalo. Tight end Isaiah Likely hasn’t been getting many passes either, making just two receptions for 30 yards over the past two contests.

As long as the Ravens keep leaning on Derrick Henry and the run game, Andrews’ role in the offense may continue to remain limited as a receiver.