Lamar Jackson: My mom cussed me out for missing opportunities to run against the Eagles

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson didn’t have his first rushing attempt until the final minute of the first half in Sunday’s loss to the Eagles, and he never really used his legs as a weapon until a 39-yard run in garbage time. Jackson’s mom told him after the game that he wasn’t playing to his strengths.

“My momma just told me that. She just cussed me out,” Jackson said.

Jackson hinted that after the Ravens’ bye this week, defenses are going to see just how effective he can be as a runner.

“I’m mad. We’re going to get after it. I’m not going to lie to you, we’re going to get after it. I can’t wait for this bye to get on. We got the Giants coming up, I’m ready to go,” Jackson said. “She said there were lanes I should have taken and ran. I was just trying to let guys develop routes. We had developing routes. I was just trying to go through my progression, but yeah, she [was] right.”

Jackson has been one of the best passers in the NFL this season, but what really sets him apart is what a great runner he is. And when even his mom is telling him he needs to run more, Jackson is going to listen.