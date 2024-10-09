Lamar Jackson named AFC Offensive Player of the Week after big game vs. Bengals

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson turned in a tremendous effort in Sunday’s win over the Bengals, and he’s been honored for that today.

Jackson was named the AFC Offensive Player of the Week for Week Five.

Jackson went 26-for-42 for 348 yards, with four touchdowns and no interceptions, plus 55 rushing yards, in the Ravens’ 41-38 road win in Cincinnati. It was the second time in Jackson’s career that he has had 300 yards and four touchdowns passing plus 50 yards rushing, and he’s the only player in NFL history who has done that more than once.

This is Jackson’s 11th career Player of the Week award.