Lamar Jackson oblivious to his dominance on Monday Night Football

Lamar Jackson didn’t get to watch many Monday Night Football games growing up in Pompano Beach, Florida.

“My mom used to make me go to sleep,” Jackson said Thursday, via Jamison Hensley of ESPN. “I had school.”

However, the Ravens quarterback loves playing on Monday Night Football.

Jackson is 7-2 with 22 touchdown passes and no interceptions. It is the longest streak without a pick in Monday Night Football history, according to ESPN Research.

Jackson, though, was not aware of his Monday night dominance.

“No. If anything, I’m trying to keep it going,” said Jackson, whose team plays the Lions on Monday. “If I am playing well, I don’t pay attention to it.”

Still, Jackson has a theory about why he plays so well on Monday night.

“I’ll say that probably the extra rest day, extra film, get a good feel for who we’re playing against and go from there,” Jackson said.

Jackson also loves playing NFC teams, with a 24-2 record in his career.