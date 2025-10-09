Lamar Jackson officially did not practice again Thursday

It’s official: Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson did not practice again on Thursday. It seems more unlikely that he will return to action this week.

Jackson injured his hamstring in a Week 4 game against the Chiefs and has not practiced or played since.

Cooper Rush replaced Jackson in Sunday’s blowout loss to the Texans.

Jackson has completed 71.6 percent of his passes for 869 yards with 10 touchdowns and one interception.

Linebacker Roquan Smith (hamstring), cornerback Chidobe Awuzie (hamstring) and guard Ben Cleveland (personal) also did not practice. Cleveland was a new addition to the practice report.

Cornerback Marlon Humphrey (calf) and fullback Patrick Ricard (calf) both returned to limited participation after missing Wednesday’s work. Wide receiver Zay Flowers (shoulder) and wide receiver Devontez Walker (oblique) remained limited.

Safety Kyle Hamilton (groin), offensive tackle Ronnie Stanley (ankle), offensive tackle Joseph Noteboom (ankle) and offensive tackle Roger Rosengarten (knee) returned to full participation after limited sessions on Wednesday.