nbc_csu_bestbets_251009.jpg
Week 6 best bets: Rams to roll, Broncos 'take off'
nbc_csu_bears_commanders_251009_copy.jpg
NFL Week 6 preview: Bears vs. Commanders
nbc_csu_billsfalcon_251009.jpg
NFL Week 6 preview: Bills vs. Falcons

Mark Sanchez
Formal charges have been filed against Mark Sanchez over Indianapolis incident
Baltimore Ravens v Kansas City Chiefs
Ravens jump out to 7-0 lead in Kansas City
Los Angeles Rams v Philadelphia Eagles
Davante Adams, DeForest Buckner both active for Rams-Colts
nbc_csu_bestbets_251009.jpg
Week 6 best bets: Rams to roll, Broncos ‘take off’
nbc_csu_bears_commanders_251009_copy.jpg
NFL Week 6 preview: Bears vs. Commanders
nbc_csu_billsfalcon_251009.jpg
NFL Week 6 preview: Bills vs. Falcons

Mark Sanchez
Formal charges have been filed against Mark Sanchez over Indianapolis incident
Baltimore Ravens v Kansas City Chiefs
Ravens jump out to 7-0 lead in Kansas City
Los Angeles Rams v Philadelphia Eagles
Davante Adams, DeForest Buckner both active for Rams-Colts
Lamar Jackson officially did not practice again Thursday

  
Published October 9, 2025 07:50 PM

It’s official: Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson did not practice again on Thursday. It seems more unlikely that he will return to action this week.

Jackson injured his hamstring in a Week 4 game against the Chiefs and has not practiced or played since.

Cooper Rush replaced Jackson in Sunday’s blowout loss to the Texans.

Jackson has completed 71.6 percent of his passes for 869 yards with 10 touchdowns and one interception.

Linebacker Roquan Smith (hamstring), cornerback Chidobe Awuzie (hamstring) and guard Ben Cleveland (personal) also did not practice. Cleveland was a new addition to the practice report.

Cornerback Marlon Humphrey (calf) and fullback Patrick Ricard (calf) both returned to limited participation after missing Wednesday’s work. Wide receiver Zay Flowers (shoulder) and wide receiver Devontez Walker (oblique) remained limited.

Safety Kyle Hamilton (groin), offensive tackle Ronnie Stanley (ankle), offensive tackle Joseph Noteboom (ankle) and offensive tackle Roger Rosengarten (knee) returned to full participation after limited sessions on Wednesday.