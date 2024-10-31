Lamar Jackson officially DNP a second consecutive day

Lamar Jackson officially did not practice for a second consecutive day.

Coach John Harbaugh called Jackson’s absence Wednesday a “rest day,” but the injury report told a different story. Jackson has knee and back injuries keeping him out.

Jackson’s practice availability Friday and his status for Sunday’s game will provide some clarity for the AFC offensive player of the month for October.

Defensive tackle Travis Jones (ankle) and defensive end Brent Urban (concussion) also remained out of practice. Defensive tackle Broderick Washington (knee) was downgraded to a non-participant after limited work Wednesday.

Running back Rasheen Ali (ankle) returned to practice on a limited basis, and cornerback Arthur Maulet (neck) got a full workload after a limited session Wednesday.