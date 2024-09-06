Lamar Jackson on final play: I thought it was a touchdown

They say football is a game of inches and the ending of Thursday night’s game in Kansas City was a prime example of how that became part of the game.

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson’s pass to tight end Isaiah Likely on the final play of the game was initially ruled a touchdown, but a replay review showed that Likely’s foot was just barely out of bounds. The call was overturned and the Chiefs held on for a 27-20 win.

Likely said “I take responsibility” when he spoke to reporters after the game and that “next time, I’m going to get my feet down,” but Jackson was not convinced that the officials made the correct call when all was said and done.

“I thought it was a touchdown,” Jackson said, via the team’s website. “I still think it’s a touchdown.”

Jackson had a shot at a touchdown one play before the throw to Likely as well, but a pass into the end zone fell incomplete between Rashod Bateman and Zay Flowers. The pass appeared to be behind an open Flowers, but Jackson said the throw was intended to be for Bateman and the failure to hit either one of them loomed all the larger after the replay review ended Baltimore’s hopes of starting the season with a win.