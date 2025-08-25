Lamar Jackson returned to practice on Monday

Lamar Jackson is back on the field.

Per Jeff Zrebiec of TheAthletic.com, the Ravens’ quarterback has returned to practice on Monday. Jackson had exited a session last week after his foot was stepped on and then was held out of the next practice.

But head coach John Harbaugh had said at the time that Jackson’s foot was just sore. Harbaugh then noted over the weekend that Jackson was set to return to practice on Monday.

Now that has happened, with Ravens fans all over letting out a collective sigh of relief.