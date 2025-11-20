 Skip navigation
Lamar Jackson returns to practice after missing Wednesday with ankle issue

  
Published November 20, 2025 01:30 PM

As expected, quarterback Lamar Jackson is back practicing on Thursday.

The Ravens posted a video to social media with Jackson heading to the practice field with his teammates.

Jackson missed Wednesday’s session with an ankle issue. Head coach John Harbaugh told reporters that Jackson’s absence was the “same type of situation” as Week 11, when Jackson sat out the first practice of the week before returning on Thursday.

Knee soreness kept Jackson out of last Wednesday’s practice.

Jackson played all of Sunday’s victory over the Browns, finishing the contest 14-of-25 passing for 193 yards with two interceptions. He also rushed for 26 yards on four attempts.

Baltimore’s full Thursday injury report will be released later in the day.