Lamar Jackson returns to practice on Thursday

The Ravens can collectively exhale.

According to multiple reporters on the scene, quarterback Lamar Jackson is practicing on Thursday after he missed Wednesday’s session.

Head coach John Harbaugh told reporters on Wednesday that Jackson did not practice due to knee soreness, but he was expected to return to the field on Thursday.

That has now happened.

Jackson missed a few weeks earlier in the season due to a hamstring injury. Harbaugh noted that Jackson’s practice absence on Wednesday did not have anything to do with his hamstring.

In six games this season, Jackson has completed 70.1 percent of his passes for 1,249 yards with 15 touchdowns and one interception. He’s also rushed for 216 yards with one TD.

Jackson and the Ravens will play the Browns in Cleveland on Sunday.