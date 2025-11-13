 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_csu_mnfpreview_251113.jpg
NFL Week 11 preview: Cowboys vs. Raiders
nbc_csu_bestbets_251113.jpg
Chargers, Packers best bets for NFL Week 11
nbc_csu_snfpreview_251113.jpg
NFL Week 11 preview: Lions vs. Eagles

Other PFT Content

NFL: NOV 02 Vikings at Lions
J.J. McCarthy has developed an angry alter ego
NFL: Dallas Cowboys at New York Jets
Aaron Glenn again will not say who will start for Jets at QB in Week 10
Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Chargers
Report: Antonio Gates hosted and played in a rigged poker game
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_csu_mnfpreview_251113.jpg
NFL Week 11 preview: Cowboys vs. Raiders
nbc_csu_bestbets_251113.jpg
Chargers, Packers best bets for NFL Week 11
nbc_csu_snfpreview_251113.jpg
NFL Week 11 preview: Lions vs. Eagles

Other PFT Content

NFL: NOV 02 Vikings at Lions
J.J. McCarthy has developed an angry alter ego
NFL: Dallas Cowboys at New York Jets
Aaron Glenn again will not say who will start for Jets at QB in Week 10
Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Chargers
Report: Antonio Gates hosted and played in a rigged poker game
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Lamar Jackson returns to practice on Thursday

  
Published November 13, 2025 01:55 PM

The Ravens can collectively exhale.

According to multiple reporters on the scene, quarterback Lamar Jackson is practicing on Thursday after he missed Wednesday’s session.

Head coach John Harbaugh told reporters on Wednesday that Jackson did not practice due to knee soreness, but he was expected to return to the field on Thursday.

That has now happened.

Jackson missed a few weeks earlier in the season due to a hamstring injury. Harbaugh noted that Jackson’s practice absence on Wednesday did not have anything to do with his hamstring.

In six games this season, Jackson has completed 70.1 percent of his passes for 1,249 yards with 15 touchdowns and one interception. He’s also rushed for 216 yards with one TD.

Jackson and the Ravens will play the Browns in Cleveland on Sunday.