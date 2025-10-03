Lamar Jackson ruled out for Sunday’s game

It will be Cooper Rush running the Ravens offense against the Texans on Sunday.

The Ravens ruled Lamar Jackson out on Friday due to the hamstring injury that kept him out of practice all week. Jackson was injured in last Sunday’s loss to the Chiefs and a report this week said he could miss multiple game before he’ll be healthy enough to return.

Rush made 14 starts with the Cowboys over the last four seasons and this will be his first start for the Ravens. Tyler Huntley will be elevated from the practice squad to back him up.

Jackson will have plenty of company on the inactive list. Cornerback Chidobe Awuzie (hamstring), cornerback Marlon Humphrey (calf), fullback Patrick Ricard (calf), and linebacker Roquan Smith (hamstring) were also ruled out on the team’s final injury report.

Safety Kyle Hamilton (groin), edge rusher Odafe Oweh (eye), left tackle Ronnie Stanley (ankle), and wide receiver Devontez Walker (oblique) are listed as questionable. Hamilton missed the last two days of practice and Oweh was out on Friday.

The Ravens also announced that tackle Emery Jones (shoulder) will not be activated this week.