Lamar Jackson rushing TD cuts Steelers lead to 17-9 at half

Lamar Jackson has not been running much this season, but he used his legs to good effect just before halftime against the Steelers.

Jackson ran six yards for a touchdown with 16 seconds left to play in the half to cut Pittsburgh’s lead to 17-9. Tyler Loop’s extra point was no good, so the Ravens will be eight points down when they kick the ball off to start the second half.

It’s the second rushing touchdown of the season for Jackson.

Jackson has run three times for 19 yards while going 7-of-13 for 69 yards and an interception through the air. The Steelers used that pick by cornerback James Pierre as a springboard to a Kenneth Gainwell touchdown run and they also got Aaron Rodgers’ first touchdown run since January 2023 to kick off the scoring.

Rodgers also hit DK Metcalf for a 52-yard gain to open the game and he is 13-of-20 for 148 yards overall. Metcalf has four catches for 92 yards.