Lamar Jackson seeing doctors, taking tests for illness

Lamar Jackson has missed four of the Ravens’ five practices so far, participating in only an hour of Wednesday’s work.

The team announced Friday that the quarterback “continues to undergo further evaluation and receive care from our medical team.”

Coach John Harbaugh addressed Jackson’s illness after practice.

“He’s fighting though an illness, working with our doctors,” Harbaugh said, via video from the team. “He’s doing all the tests, even more tests, to make sure we get everything covered. I’m confident he’ll be back pretty soon. It’s just [an] unpredictable deal. I mean, you guys have been sick before. You know sometimes it’s not easy. So, that’s what we’re dealing with.”

Backup Josh Johnson has taken the first-team snaps in Jackson’s absence.

The reigning league MVP has missed at least one practice in each of his seven seasons with an illness.