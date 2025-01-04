 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_draftweek18_250103.jpg
PFT Draft: Week 18 Show Me Something
nbc_pft_vrabel_250103.jpg
Report: Jets to interview Vrabel for HC vacancy
nbc_pft_kliff_250103.jpg
Kingsbury should ‘take his time’ with Commanders

Other PFT Content

Son_of_Mine_16X9
New Year’s resolution: 99-cent novels on Amazon
Green Bay Packers v Minnesota Vikings
Matt LaFleur defends “totally legal” low block on Pat Jones II
New York Jets v Buffalo Bills
Jets CB D.J. Reed: I’m ready for free agency, want to see what’s next
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_draftweek18_250103.jpg
PFT Draft: Week 18 Show Me Something
nbc_pft_vrabel_250103.jpg
Report: Jets to interview Vrabel for HC vacancy
nbc_pft_kliff_250103.jpg
Kingsbury should ‘take his time’ with Commanders

Other PFT Content

Son_of_Mine_16X9
New Year’s resolution: 99-cent novels on Amazon
Green Bay Packers v Minnesota Vikings
Matt LaFleur defends “totally legal” low block on Pat Jones II
New York Jets v Buffalo Bills
Jets CB D.J. Reed: I’m ready for free agency, want to see what’s next
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Lamar Jackson TD pass gives Ravens 21-3 lead

  
Published January 4, 2025 06:35 PM

Baltimore has tightened its grip on the AFC North crown.

Quarterback Lamar Jackson tossed his second touchdown pass of the evening, this one to Rashod Bateman, to give the Ravens a 21-3 lead over the Browns.

Bateman was wide open in the back of the end zone to make an easy catch. Jackson even turned and put his finger up after letting go of the ball, knowing what the outcome would be.

Jackson now has 41 touchdown passes on the season for his potential MVP campaign.

Additionally, Browns defensive tackle Mike Hall Jr. has been ruled out with a knee injury after he was carted off the field in the third quarter.