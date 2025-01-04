Lamar Jackson TD pass gives Ravens 21-3 lead

Baltimore has tightened its grip on the AFC North crown.

Quarterback Lamar Jackson tossed his second touchdown pass of the evening, this one to Rashod Bateman, to give the Ravens a 21-3 lead over the Browns.

Bateman was wide open in the back of the end zone to make an easy catch. Jackson even turned and put his finger up after letting go of the ball, knowing what the outcome would be.

Jackson now has 41 touchdown passes on the season for his potential MVP campaign.

Additionally, Browns defensive tackle Mike Hall Jr. has been ruled out with a knee injury after he was carted off the field in the third quarter.