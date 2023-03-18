 Skip navigation
Lamar Jackson teases upcoming interview of . . . Lamar Jackson

  
Published March 18, 2023 05:59 PM
nbc_pft_brissett_230317
March 17, 2023 08:49 AM
Mike Florio and Peter King evaluate the Commanders’ decision to sign Jacoby Brissett instead of considering Lamar Jackson.

Three days ago, Aaron Rodgers harnessed the power of YouTube to spread his word about his intention to leave the Packers and play for the Jets. Soon, Lamar Jackson will be using YouTube for his own purposes.

Jackson has teased on social media an exclusive interview of, well, Lamar Jackson. It will appear on his YouTube page .

Jackson is currently operating under the non-exclusive franchise tag. Potential topics include whether he has heard from any interested teams, whether he’s currently negotiating with the Ravens, the details of any offers made by the Ravens, the terms he’s seeking, whether he believes collusion is occurring, whether he wants to play for a different team, whether he plans to hire an agent, and/or why he won’t hire representation.

We continue to hope Lamar gets the best possible outcome. I continue to believe that will happen only if he hires an agent.

As previously explained, Bills quarterback Josh Allen finalized his second contract two years ago, and he has made more than $41 million more than Jackson over the last two years. That money is never coming back, no matter what Jackson receives going forward.

And if no other team signs him to an offer sheet, he’s looking at the prospect of playing in 2023 for $32.4 million, an amount far below his value, if he can’t finalize a long-term deal with the Ravens by July 17, the deadline for signing franchise-tagged players to multi-year deals.