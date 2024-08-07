Lamar Jackson won’t play in first Ravens preseason game

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson has not played in a preseason game since 2021 and that will not change against the Eagles this Friday.

Head coach John Harbaugh said that Jackson will not be in uniform for this summer’s preseason opener. Jackson missed some time with an illness early in camp, but has been practicing without issue for more than a week.

Josh Johnson is listed at No. 2 on the depth chart and will play in Friday’s home game. Rookies Devin Leary and Emory Jones will likely see action as well for the Ravens.

There’s been no word about the plan for Jackson for the rest of the preseason. Harbaugh said at his press conference that some starters will see action in the preseason, but indicated it was likely to come later in the schedule.