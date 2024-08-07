 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_nfltop100_240805.jpg
Florio: NFL’s Top 100 ‘becoming less significant’
nbc_pftpm_rams_240805.jpg
Rams’ offensive injury concerns are ‘significant’
nbc_pftpm_payton_240805.jpg
Payton offers up suggestion for new kickoff rule

Other PFT Content

Pittsburgh Steelers OTA Offseason Workout
Russell Wilson: Calf injury nothing to panic about
nbc_pft_jjlearningoffense_240513.jpg
Vikings haven’t engaged much with J.J. McCarthy on rookie deal
Kansas City Chiefs v Los Angeles Chargers
NFL attacks jury’s basis for coming up with $4.7 billion verdict
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_nfltop100_240805.jpg
Florio: NFL’s Top 100 ‘becoming less significant’
nbc_pftpm_rams_240805.jpg
Rams’ offensive injury concerns are ‘significant’
nbc_pftpm_payton_240805.jpg
Payton offers up suggestion for new kickoff rule

Other PFT Content

Pittsburgh Steelers OTA Offseason Workout
Russell Wilson: Calf injury nothing to panic about
nbc_pft_jjlearningoffense_240513.jpg
Vikings haven’t engaged much with J.J. McCarthy on rookie deal
Kansas City Chiefs v Los Angeles Chargers
NFL attacks jury’s basis for coming up with $4.7 billion verdict
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Lamar Jackson won’t play in first Ravens preseason game

  
Published August 7, 2024 04:29 PM

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson has not played in a preseason game since 2021 and that will not change against the Eagles this Friday.

Head coach John Harbaugh said that Jackson will not be in uniform for this summer’s preseason opener. Jackson missed some time with an illness early in camp, but has been practicing without issue for more than a week.

Josh Johnson is listed at No. 2 on the depth chart and will play in Friday’s home game. Rookies Devin Leary and Emory Jones will likely see action as well for the Ravens.

There’s been no word about the plan for Jackson for the rest of the preseason. Harbaugh said at his press conference that some starters will see action in the preseason, but indicated it was likely to come later in the schedule.