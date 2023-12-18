Lamar Jackson’s deep throw to Isaiah Likely sets up Gus Edwards touchdown

Lamar Jackson has made yet another outstanding play.

This time, Jackson evaded a sack, took a hit, and still managed to get off an accurate deep pass to tight end Isaiah Likely for a 26-yard gain to set up a touchdown.

Jackson has been making plays to frustrate Jacksonville’s defense all night, but that play might have been the roughest result to take. That play came on second-and-6 with the Jaguars down by just three points and needing a stop.

But Likely held on, despite being hit by two defenders as he was trying to make the catch.

A couple of plays later, running back Gus Edwards ran his way into the end zone for a 1-yard touchdown to give the Ravens a 17-7 lead with 14:58 remaining in the contest.