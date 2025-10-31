 Skip navigation
Lamar Jackson’s third TD pass gives Ravens a 21-6 lead

  
Published October 30, 2025 10:13 PM

The Ravens had only 110 yards in the first half. They had 68 on their first drive of the second half.

Baltimore now leads 21-6.

Lamar Jackson threw a 3-yard touchdown pass to tight end Charlie Kolar. His first two touchdown passes went to tight end Mark Andrews for 2 and 20 yards.

Jackson, who is playing his first game since Week 4, is 15-of-19 for 136 yards and three touchdowns. He has two carries for 13 yards.

Isaiah Likely has three catches for 60 yards and Zay Flowers four for 25.