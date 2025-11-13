Lane Johnson among four Eagles’ OL estimated as limited

Eagles right tackle Lane Johnson had his left ankle rolled in the first half Monday night. He later returned and ended up playing 37 snaps, the same as his replacement, Fred Johnson.

The good news for the Eagles is: Lane Johnson is listed with a limited practice on Wednesday’s estimated report.

The Eagles also had left guard Landon Dickerson (quad), right guard Tyler Steen (oblique) and center Cam Jurgens (knee) also listed as limited. Jurgens has not played since Week 7.

Long snapper Cal Adomitis (finger), cornerback Jakorian Bennett (pectoral), wide receiver Darius Cooper (shoulder), offensive lineman Willie Lampkin (knee/ankle) and outside linebacker Nolan Smith (triceps) were full participants.