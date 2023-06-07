Lane Johnson “feeling good, moving good” after adductor surgery

Eagles right tackle Lane Johnson played through a torn adductor in his groin in the final weeks of the regular season and throughout the playoffs because he hoped to help the team win a championship.

The Eagles fell short of that triumph against the Chiefs in Arizona in February and Johnson moved on to have the surgery he put off in order to remain in the lineup. Johnson was cleared last month and he provided an update on how he’s feeling from the team’s facility on Tuesday.

Johnson said he is “feeling good, moving good” as he goes through practice and that he’s looking to continue moving forward as a run blocker as he enters his 11th season.

“I think it improved last year ,” Johnson said, via EJ Smith of the Philadelphia Inquirer. “But I’m really trying to get back on track where I’m feeling comfortable like I was earlier in my career and not having to favor one leg or the other. I feel like I have to complete that part of my game and keep adding.”

Johnson is set to remain in Philadelphia for a while after signing a new contract that runs through 2026 and staying healthy would be a good way to ensure he remains one of the league’s top linemen over the course of that pact.