Lane Johnson not happy that Penei Sewell beat him out for first-team All-Pro

The 50 voters who selected the All-Pro team chose Penei Sewell as the first-team right tackle over Lane Johnson by a vote of 35-15. Johnson isn’t happy about that.

Johnson has a list of stats that show him out-performing Sewell taped to his locker, and he confirmed to Jeff McLane of the Philadelphia Inquirer that he wasn’t pleased with the All-Pro results.

Among the stats where Johnson out-ranked Sewell were sacks allowed, pressures allowed, and time to throw. The NFL keeps no official blocking stats for offensive linemen, but many other outlets do, and Johnson highlighted the ones that rank him ahead of Sewell.

Of course, Johnson ignored some stats that favor Sewell, such as the fact that Sewell played 208 more snaps than Johnson this season. Johnson missed two full games and parts of others; Sewell has never missed a snap in his NFL career.

Eagles coach Nick Sirianni is unsurprisingly siding with his own player, making a point of telling reporters on Friday that he considers Johnson the best offensive lineman in the NFL.

If the Lions and Eagles meet in the NFC Championship Game, both Johnson and Sewell may be extra motivated to prove himself as the best right tackle in the NFL.