nbc_pft_aaronrv2_251119.jpg
Rodgers won’t need surgery on fractured wrist
nbc_pft_ramseyfine_251119.jpg
NFL should publicize result of all appealed fines
nbc_pft_camskattebowwe_251119.jpg
Skattebo responds to WWE appearance backlash

Other PFT Content

NFL: NOV 02 Vikings at Lions
J.J. McCarthy has developed an angry alter ego
NFL: Dallas Cowboys at New York Jets
Aaron Glenn again will not say who will start for Jets at QB in Week 10
Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Chargers
Report: Antonio Gates hosted and played in a rigged poker game
Lane Kiffin denies report of Ole Miss “ultimatum”

  
Published November 19, 2025 01:37 PM

With both Florida and LSU reportedly pursuing Mississippi coach Lane Kiffin, Ole Miss reportedly gave Kiffin a November 28 “ultimatum.”

On Tuesday, Kiffin denied the existence of any such mandate.

That’s absolutely not true,” Kiffin told Pat McAfee, via David Rumsey of FrontOfficeSports.com. “There’s been no ultimatum or anything like that at all. So, I don’t know where that came from, like a lot of stuff that comes out there. We’re having a blast. I love it here.”

Per Rumsey, Kiffin did not address reports that family members visited both Gainesville and Baton Rouge over the weekend.

It’s still unclear what the “or else” would be if Kiffin doesn’t tell Mississippi that he’s going or staying before the Egg Bowl against Mississippi State. If he doesn’t give them an answer, what can they do?

The bigger issue continues to be a system that seems to be morphing from an open-season approach in the offseason to the creation of distractions and disruptions during the season. Kiffin and all coaches should be able to focus on the task at hand, without being recruited by other schools.