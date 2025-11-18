Lane Kiffin faces November 28 ultimatum from Ole Miss

Nearly twenty years ago, Lane Kiffin had a short stint as head coach of the Raiders. Now thriving at Mississippi, Kiffin is in demand.

And Ole Miss is demanding clarity.

Via Stewart Mandel of TheAthletic.com, the school has given Kiffin an ultimatum amid apparent recruitment by both LSU and Florida. Mississippi wants an answer before the annual Egg Bowl against Mississippi State, on November 28.

It’s unclear what the “or else” will be if Kiffin doesn’t make a decision before then.

Members of Kiffin’s family reportedly visited both Baton Rouge and Gainesville in recent days, legitimizing the notion that he’s in play at both schools.

Mississippi, at 10-1, is on track to qualify for the College Football Playoff for the first time. Presumably, the school wants clarity as to whether Kiffin will or won’t be there for the postseason run. But, again, what will they do if he doesn’t give them a decision by then? Suspend him with pay? Fire him?

The entire situation speaks to the need for proper rules regarding when a coach can be poached by another college program. With coaches having the ability to hopscotch wherever they want, the “whenever” should happen only after his current team’s season has ended.