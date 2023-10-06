Laremy Tunsil questionable for Texans, Tytus Howard set to return

The Texans are set to get Tytus Howard back this week and they could have left tackle Laremy Tunsil in the lineup as well.

Howard was designated for return from injured reserve this week and the team did not give him an injury designation on the final injury report of the week. Howard’s spot on the line may be determined by the decision about Tunsil’s availability.

Tunsil is listed as questionable with the knee injury that has kept him out for the last three weeks. Josh Jones was his initial replacement, but he’s out with a hand injury, and Austin Deculus split time with Geron Christian last Sunday.

Houston could stick with that and play Howard at left guard or they could move George Fant from right tackle to left tackle now that Howard is back as an option on the right side.

Defensive tackle Maliek Collins (abdomen), linebacker Jake Hansen (neck), wide receiver John Metchie III (illness), and cornerback Shaquill Griffin (calf) join Tunsil in the limited group. Linebacker Christian Harris was added to the injury report on Friday with a concussion and he will not play on Sunday.