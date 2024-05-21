Laremy Tunsil, Stefon Diggs not present at Texans OTAs

The Texans are without a few of their offensive starters as they move into the OTA phase of their offseason schedule this week.

According to multiple reports from the Texans’ practice, left tackle Laremy Tunsil and wide receiver Stefon Diggs are not present for the second day of OTAs on Tuesday. Left guard Tytus Howard, right guard Shaq Mason and edge rusher Danielle Hunter are also absent.

Tunsil regularly works out on his own during the offseason and Howard is coming back from a leg injury that ended his 2023 season. Reporters also noted that some of the players have been in for other portions of the team’s voluntary workouts this spring.

The Texans will hold their only mandatory work of the offseason at a minicamp that runs from June 11-13 and any absences for that work will be a lot more noteworthy.