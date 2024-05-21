 Skip navigation
nbc_pft_jarringnewuniforms_240521.jpg
PFT Draft: Players most jarring in new uniform
nbc_pft_bryceyoung_240521.jpg
Canales’ emphasis on teaching is ‘right approach’
nbc_pft_canalesprimetime_240521.jpg
Canales believes primetime games must be earned

Other PFT Content

Comcast-Stream-Saver-16x9-homepage-center-v2.jpg
Comcast’s StreamSaver makes Peacock, Netflix, AppleTV+ available for $15 a month
Arena Football: Arena Bowl
Arena Football League moves forward, but still feels wobbly
San Francisco 49ers v Washington Commanders
The Commanders keep sending mixed messages on whether they’re done with old name and logo

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Laremy Tunsil, Stefon Diggs not present at Texans OTAs

  
Published May 21, 2024 12:14 PM

The Texans are without a few of their offensive starters as they move into the OTA phase of their offseason schedule this week.

According to multiple reports from the Texans’ practice, left tackle Laremy Tunsil and wide receiver Stefon Diggs are not present for the second day of OTAs on Tuesday. Left guard Tytus Howard, right guard Shaq Mason and edge rusher Danielle Hunter are also absent.

Tunsil regularly works out on his own during the offseason and Howard is coming back from a leg injury that ended his 2023 season. Reporters also noted that some of the players have been in for other portions of the team’s voluntary workouts this spring.

The Texans will hold their only mandatory work of the offseason at a minicamp that runs from June 11-13 and any absences for that work will be a lot more noteworthy.