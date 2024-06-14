Larry Csonka loses his cool at any question of the 1972 Dolphins’ greatness

The 1972 Dolphins occupy a unique place in NFL history as the only team ever to make it through a full season undefeated and untied. The NFL played 52 seasons before those 1972 Dolphins, and no other team did it. In 2024 the NFL will play its 52nd season since those 1972 Dolphins, and still no other team has done it.

And according to one of the Hall of Famers on that Dolphins team, that should end any discussion about the greatest team in NFL history.

Former Dolphins running back Larry Csonka is now 77 years old, but at a recent event he got so fired up he looked ready to run through a brick wall when he was asked about the 1972 Dolphins being named the greatest team ever.

“Named the greatest team? We took the goddamn thing, that’s how it happened. I’m tired of people telling me how they named us. They named us shit. We took it,” Csonka said.

On social media, Csonka posted the video and acknowledged he got a little hot under the collar, but stood by the substance of what he said.

“I did lose my cool here but I stand by my point - we achieved perfection and are the only team to do so in the first 100+ years of professional football,” Csonka wrote.

The members of that 1972 Dolphins team are never shy about reminding us that they’re the greatest. Until someone else matches their perfect season, they have plenty to crow about.